Donald Trump keenly interested in border and Taoiseach willing to facilitate visit

The Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, has revealed United States President Donald Trump has a keen interest in the border and indicated he would be willing to facilitate a visit if he makes it to Ireland at some point in his presidency.

The Taoiseach was speaking during his first trip to Washington, D.C. for the traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

He said an invitation to visit Ireland extended by his predecessor Enda Kenny to Mr. Trump last year still stood.

"I’m not into golf, so I won’t be playing a round at Doonbeg, but perhaps there will be an opportunity to potentially visit some of the Irish companies that invest in the US, and also as well perhaps to see the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland,” he said.

“I know that’s something he expressed an interest in when we spoke on the phone some months ago. He was very interested in that,” he added.