Donate unwanted gifts appeal

A Derry councillor has urged people to donate unwanted Christmas gifts to charity.

Sinn Féin’s Sharon Duddy said charities would love donations now people have had January to take stock.

“At this time of year most people will be doing a big clean up of the house or workplace, getting things back to normal.

“Amongst all that it won’t be uncommon to find a gift that doesn’t fit or suit you, it could be a duplicate gift. People can find it difficult knowing what do to with gifts that will never be used,” she said.

Colr. Duddy said there were many good causes people might wish to consider.

“Rather than put it at the back of the press or throw it out I am urging people to consider giving them any of the local charity shops in the city. It will ultimately mean that someone somewhere will be benefiting from the proceeds of the sale going to whatever charity you chose,” she said.