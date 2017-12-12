Donation to Family Hub

Culmore Handcrafters have presented a Christmas cheque to the Ethos Family Support Hub at a recent Festive Coffee Morning in Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP) offices.

Since Culmore Handcrafters was established in 2009 as a voluntary organisation, the crocheters, who meet weekly, have donated the funds raised from sales to various worthy causes including, to date, Foyle Hospice, Foyle Valley House Comfort Fund, Foyle Women’s Aid, NSPCC, Parents of children with Autism, Mercy Global Concern funding 6sixgirls through full board and education for a year, Save the Children Fund, Kinship Care, MacMillan Cancer, Culmore Scouts and Amelia Earhart STEAM Zone NI Charity.

The Handcrafters registered as a social enterprise in 2016 and is currently working with Culmore Community Partnership, with support from GSAP, to establish a Culmore Tourism and Heritage Crafts Centre to support social well-being with basic rural services in Culmore.