Donegal areas ‘struggling’ with water demand

Extreme cold weather and “exceptionally high usage” has left water treatment plants “struggling to keep up” with demand in areas across Donegal, it has emerged. Restrictions have now been put in place in one part of the county while others, including areas of Inishowen, are also experiencing difficulties.

Irish Water working in partnership with Donegal County Council has now asked customers to stop running taps and conserve water “to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected”.

Tap water

A spokesperson said: “Due to unprecedented demand night time restrictions are being placed on the Lough Mourne water supply from 12 midnight to 7am tomorrow (Saturday) to allow reservoirs to refill.

“High demand is also being registered in the follow water supply schemes: Letterkenny, Milford, Fanad East, Fanad West, Pollan Dam, Inishowen West Meendoran, East Inishowen, Buncrana, Frosses Inver, Donegal Eske, Owenteskina, Rosses Regional, and Lettermacaward due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ properties and on farms.”

Irish Water is urging customers to conserve water by not running dishwashers or washing machines where possible and taking showers instead of baths.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Donegal County Council also said they would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time.