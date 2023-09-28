Donegal-based senator Eileen Flynn speaks of surviving catastrophic road accident at age 10

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The senator, who lives in Ardara, spoke of how on October 22, 2000, only nine days after her mother had passed away the van in which she and her uncle were travelling was diverted underneath an 18 foot bus following a collision with another vehicle on the Kylemore Road in Dublin.

"I was left in intensive care for five days. I spent nearly two years of my life in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, in St. Joseph's ward and I know exactly how lucky I am to be alive today.

"It is not a sad story; 23 operations later, I am still here and I am so lucky to be able to tell this story. I know what consequences a collision can have on an individual. I am nearly 34 years of age and still today I suffer chronic pain.

Eileen Flynn addressing the Seanad this week.

"I suffer with my back and all the left side of my body. I genuinely support the campaigns for people to slow down and to be cautious on the road. I support any positive action for better road safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and for drivers,” she said.

Decades after her miraculous survival Senator Flynn passed her driving test in Donegal.

“Thankfully, I built up the courage. I have to drive because I live in rural Ireland. I did the driving test in Donegal and passed it first time. There was a long wait for it. I now drive from Donegal to Dublin,” she stated.

Donegal-based senator Eileen Flynn has spoken of surviving a catastrophic road accident at age 10 during a debate on road safety in the Seanad.

Senator Flynn lamented at the lack of public transport options in rural parts of the county and said many citizens have no option but to drive.

"I do not feel I have a choice because the public transport does not meet my needs, even in Donegal. If I need to take one of my kids to an appointment, I cannot just hop on a bus in rural Ireland.

"It does not work that way. We really need to invest in our public transport. In fourth year in school, children in rural Ireland should be given classes on safe driving, being safe on the roads so that they have the opportunity to do their theory test in fourth year and support to do that.

"We need to get people in who have survived car crashes and whatever else may go with that. I know I am so lucky to not be in a wheelchair and I am so lucky that I am able to walk,” she said.

The Dublin-native recalled lessons her late mother used to impart to her and her brothers when they were younger.