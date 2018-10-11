Donegal issued with orange severe weather warning

Met Eireann has issued an orange status severe weather warning of wind for the entire county of Donegal.

Met Eireann is warning that strong southeast, veering southwest, winds associated with Storm Callum, coinciding with high spring tides will affect Ireland on Thursday evening and on Friday morning.

Winds will be strongest overnight and early on Friday, gusting between 110 and 130 km/h at coasts.

Donegal County Council is urging the public to take extra care when outdoors during this weather event.

Extreme care should be taken overnight on Thursday and during the morning work and school commute on Friday particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground owing to high winds.

All motorists should drive with extreme care, allow extra time for journeys and watch out for fallen branches and debris on roads. There is also a risk of fallen trees.

Homeowners, property owners and businesses should take precautions to secure any loose items of furniture, hoardings, scaffolding, signage and items such as trampolines and bins, which would be vulnerable to strong winds.

The council is also asking property owners and occupiers of properties in areas susceptible to coastal flooding to be prepared and to take the necessary precautions.

The council will provide further updates on Facebook and on Twitter @DonegalCouncil #StormCallum.

The Council can be contacted during normal business hours on 074 91 53900 and in the event of an out of hours emergency the Council’s Road Service can be contacted on 074 91 72288.

Irish Water can be contacted on 1850 278 278. For emergencies requiring the assistance of the Fire Service call 999.

You can sign up for free weather alerts to your phone by registering at www.mapalerter.com/donegal