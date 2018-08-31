Donegal nightclub censured after Santa no show

A Donegal night club has been censured by the advertising watchdog for not making good on a promise that Santa would be making an appearance at a Christmas party night on the feast of St. Nicholas last year.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Ireland (ASAI) found The Pulse nightclub in Letterkenny to be in breach of its code over a Facebook promotion for the event on December 6, 2017.

The advert promised that a snow rave with a fake snow machine, free crackers and sweets, a Santa's Grotto and a 99 cent all night promotion would be taking place at the popular Port Road night spot.

However, there was no grotto and no Santa prompting one punter to complain to the ASAI.

"The complainant felt the advertisement was misleading for a number of reasons," the watchdog reported in its latest monthly bulletin.

"He said the poster stated the nightclub would have 99c drinks all night but only one drink was sold at that price.

"He said although the fake snow machine was advertised it was not present. He said crackers and xmas sweets were also mentioned in the advertisement but were not given out on the night.

"He said there was neither a grotto nor Santa in attendance and the DJ differed from the one advertised," the ASAI added.

The ASAI upheld the disappointed reveller's complaint and lamented the nightblub's failure to respond to his concerns.

The advertisement should not be used in the same format again.

It concluded: "In the absence of a response from The Pulse Venue the Committee concluded that the advertisement was in breach of Code sections 3.10, 4.1 and 4.4 of the Code. The advertisement should not be used in the same format again."