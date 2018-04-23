Donegal store sells €284,964 winning Lotto ticket

Did you buy a Lotto ticket in Kernan’s in Newtowncunningham recently?

Then you could be €284,964 richer as the popular Donegal shop sold a winning ticket in last Saturday’s draw.

The lucky winner matched five numbers and the bonus number to take the prize.

General Manager Patrick McBride said they were “delighted” to be informed by National Lottery headquarters that they had sold the ticket.

He told how the staff have been celebrating since they found out.

Speculation is now rife as to who has won the windfall, which Patrick described as a “nice, comfortable amount.”

The numbers for the draw on Saturday, April 21 were 9, 12, 19, 20, 29, 36 and the bonus number was 7.