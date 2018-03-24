Door damaged and cash stolen in daylight burglary

Detectives in Derry are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a burglary at a house in the city yesterday afternoon, Friday, March 23.

Detective Constable Richard Donnell said: “Police received a report of a burglary at a house in the Aberfoyle Crescent South area of the city at 2:50pm. It was reported that the occupant had left the house just after 2pm.

"When the occupant returned home, at around 2:35pm, it was discovered entry had been forced.

"Damage had been caused to a door, and a sum of money – including bank notes and a quantity of coins kept in a glass jar - was reported missing.



"Three males, one described as wearing a grey hooded top, were seen leaving the area at the time.



"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Aberfoyle Crescent South area yesterday between 2pm and 2:50pm and noticed any suspicious activity, or anyone who saw three males leaving the area to contact Detectives at Strand Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 668 of 23/03/18.



"I am also appealing to members of the public to call us if they come into contact with anyone who wants to pass on a large number of coins in unusual circumstances.



"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”