Double celebration for Leafair as 3D Youth Project gets extended

Leafair Community Association staged a double celebration recently as the achievements of a major youth project were recognised just as the organisation took receipt of a new funding award.

Launched in 2017 with £90,000 from the International Fund for Ireland, Leafair’s 3D Youth Project has enabled 28 individuals aged 16-25 to take better control of their lives by exploring cultural identity, personal development and employment opportunities.

The early success has encouraged the International Fund for Ireland to award an additional £298,000 to extend the project for two years and expand its work on a cross-community basis through a partnership with Bready and District Ulster Scots Association.

The latest funding will enable 19 current participants to undertake additional employability activities and support 20 new people enrol from within the city and wider hinterland.

Allen McAdam, International Fund for Ireland board member said: “The young people involved in this project deserve credit for the achievements they have made through the 3D Youth Project. It is opening new pathways to learning, training and employment and helping turn young lives around. This project has successfully enabled people to reassess and take active steps to improve their prospects.

“I congratulate all the participants for accomplishments to date. The fund was created to enable younger generations to shape a better, more peaceful society and projects like this are critical to make our aim a reality.”

Karyn Cunningham, 3D Youth Project Coordinator said: “We’re addressing issues that deeply affect the lives of young people and equipping them with the knowledge, skills and competencies to build a more positive future for themselves and others. We’ve been impressed by how each participant has applied themselves within the project and within their communities. They’ve challenged and encouraged each other to keep taking brave steps forward and continually raise their aspirations.”

The 3D Youth project is currently seeking 20 new young people to sign up to its personal development activities. To find out more or to apply contact Karyn Cunningham 028 7135 3735 or email Karyn@leafaircommunity.org.

Funding to the 3D Youth Project was provided through the International Fund for Ireland’s Personal Youth Development Programme which is managed by the Rural Development Council.