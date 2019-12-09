‘Dr. McCloskey will demand Derry be represented in Dáil’

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín has said local councillor Dr. Anne McCloskey will take her mandate to Dublin and demand Derry be represented in the Dáil if she is elected MP for Foyle next week.

He issued the pledge at the launch of the party’s manifesto in Belfast on Tuesday. Two of the main planks of the document are its opposition to the liberalisation of abortion legislation in Ireland and its abstentionism.

“Dr. Ann McCloskey does not want to be an MP for Foyle. She wants to be a TD for Derry. Dr Seán McNicholl does not want to be an MP for East Derry, he wants to be a TD for East Derry. Monica Digney does not want to be an MP for West Belfast. She wants to be a TD for West Belfast. If elected, our MPs will go to Dublin and demand the right to represent Irish citizens in the north of Ireland in the Dáil,” he said.

He said voting for the “political cartel will only embed deadlock and stalemate” and that housing, health and poverty crises will be ignored.