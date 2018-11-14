Dream catcher workshop now sold out at The Void

Inspired by their current exhibition, The Long Note by Helen Cammock and referencing the history of Derry’s Shirt Factories, families are invited to hand weave their own dream catcher from old shirts at the Void Gallery this Saturday (November 17) (2pm-4pm).

Traditionally dream catchers are believed to have originated from the Ojibwe Chippewa tribe in particular the Lakota tribe. The Ojibwe word for dream catcher actually means spider referring to the web woven loosely around the hoop.

According to Ojibwa story a mystical and maternal “spider woman” served as a protected to the tribe, as the tribe grew the spider woman found it difficult protect and watch over her tribe and so the first dream catcher was made as a means of protection.

The family friendly workshop is suitable for ages 4 and over and admission is free.

However if you haven’t already booked then the workshop is sold out. But The Void is taking expressions of interest for a second workshop, so email hello@derryvoid.com if you would like a name added to the list. Please note: children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

For information visit: https://www.derryvoid.com