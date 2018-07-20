Drink Wise Age Well to host information session in Derry

On Tuesday July 24, Drink Wise Age Well will be running an information session in Age Concern/ Older People North West’s premises, Malvern House, Chapel Road at 12 noon.

This will be a short interactive presentation and will help participants to discern what they know, and what they think they know, about alcohol and age.

Topics covered will include ‘Do age and gender affect how older bodies deal with alcohol?’, ‘How might alcohol affect medication?’ and ‘Like Goldilocks and the three bears, is there a just right amount for those who enjoy a drink?’

A spokesperson for Drink Wise Age Well said: “If you have absolutely no idea what a unit of alcohol looks like in a glass, come along and find out. All are welcome and there will be useful takeaways including a unit/calories calculator, a unit measuring glass and a stress ball.”

For more information call 028 71 347 478 or email: development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org