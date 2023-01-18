Driver and passenger badly shaken as car window is smashed by snowball

Police in Derry said it was lucky nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

Officers at Strand Road confirmed that there was a spate of snowballing incidents throughout the local policing district during the recent wintry weather.

“Over the past 24 hours we've had several reports from across the area of young people throwing snowballs at vehicles, including across the city, in Strabane, Newtownstewart, Strathfoyle and Eglinton.

PSNI car in the snow

"In one of these incidents, a car window was smashed and the driver and passenger left badly shaken. It's fortunate they weren't injured,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

The police service warned that firing icy missiles at cars could potentially cause a serious traffic accident, especially during treacherous driving conditions.

“Throwing snowballs at passing traffic is completely unacceptable, and during this spell of cold weather we're urging young people to stay away from this type of activity.

"While it is understandable young people want to enjoy the snow, throwing snowballs at passing cars is dangerous. The driver could lose control and end up colliding with another vehicle or a pedestrian.

"What might seem like a bit of fun can have really serious consequences. We'd urge young people to really think about the consequences of what they're doing and for their parents and guardians to have a conversation with them about why this type of activity is so dangerous,” the PSNI warned.