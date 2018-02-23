Drug dealers have nowhere to hide say police after jailing of cannabis factory operators

Drug dealers have been warned they have nowhere to hide after two Derry men were jailed for their involvement in a Waterside cannabis factory busted by police in 2016.

Christopher Lavy (26) and Ruiari Hannigan (24) were sentenced today at Derry Crown Court in relation to drugs and money laundering offences.

An operation by the PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch in September 2016 uncovered £100,000 worth of cannabis along with over £10,000 of cash after officers searched vehicles and conducted follow up searches which uncovered a cannabis factory in the Harper's Quay area of the city.

Lavy (26) pleaded guilty to possession of controlled drugs, namely cannabis, possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply, cultivation of cannabis, dangerous driving and money laundering offences.

He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in relation to this.

As sentences are to run concurrently he will serve 9 months in prison and the remaining 9 months on licence.

Hannigan (24) pleaded guilty to his involvement in the possession and cultivation of cannabis at Harper’s Quay and was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months.

Detective Inspector Tom McClure said: "The PSNI is committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those in our community who are involved in serious drug crimes.

"Police will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts in order to keep communities safe.

"There will be no hiding place. I continue to appeal to members of the public to come forward with any information about the supply or use of illegal drugs or criminal activity.

"Anyone with any information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”