Drug paraphernalia found close to Derry housing estate

Shantallow Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhe McKnight has condemned those who dumped drug paraphernalia in an area of Cornshell Fields.

Councillor McKnight said a concerned local resident had come to the Sinn Féin office yesterday morning with a discarded syringe, which he found close to family homes in the Cornshell Field area.

“This was a very concerning experience for this resident who has teenage children of their own,” Colr. McKnight said.

“When I spoke to them it was obvious that they were very annoyed to find that someone using drugs had such disregard for children that they would just discard a used syringe in close proximity to houses where children live and play.

“I would appeal to residents to be vigilant and if they notice anything suspicious that may signify drugs activity to report those responsible to the relevant authorities. Children’s safety must be paramount,” she added.