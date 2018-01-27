Drugs paraphernalia left in popular city park: Cusack

SDLP councillor Shauna Cusack has asked parents to talk to their children about drug abuse after a park was found littered with cannabis-smoking paraphernalia.

Colr. Cusack has also asked the PSNI to step up patrols in Creggan Burn Park.

“Over the past few years the park has had a number of problems which I have been able to systematically overcome by positive and proactive pressure, and now we have another,” she said.

“I was disgusted to discover a number of bongs among two secluded sections of the park which I have persistently highlighted to a number of agencies as problem areas.

“Underage drinking has long been a worrying problem in many of our public spaces and one which is constantly focused on, especially during the better weather. However it would be naive to think that drugs don’t feature just as much as a matter for serious concern,” she added.

She has also asked park wardens and the PSNI to actively monitor the area.

“I would also ask that parents have serious conversations with their children about drug use and abuse and, as always, know where they are and what they are doing,” she said.