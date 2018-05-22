Dublin, Belfast, London must back NW growth deal to address regional imbalances, says McCallion

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion has demanded that central and regional powers in Dublin, Belfast and London back an ‘Inclusive Growth Deal’ for Derry politically and financially in order to address the “regional imbalances, deprivation and economic deficiencies of the North West.”

She made the call after leading a delegation to Letterkenny to engage with the Chamber of Commerce, Chief Executives of local authorities and others committed to securing growth in the North West.

The Foyle MP has argued that London’s ‘City Deal’ model should be used to empower Derry’s Strategic Growth Plan’ in a new ‘Inclusive Growth Deal’ that it’s hoped will swell the number of jobs in the city from 61,100 to 75,600 by 2032

She said: “The economic potential of the North West region has not yet been realised, we need to build on the foundations of existing collaborations in health, education and infrastructure. One of the key topics raised by these sectors is the A5 dual carriageway, which is an essential lifeline for addressing the infrastructural deficit west of the Bann and for reinforcing connections with the capital city in Dublin.

“We need to ensure that key infrastructure projects like the A5 and others are delivered in order to open up the entire north-west region and bring the benefits on an all-island basis so there is a responsibility on both Belfast and Dublin Government to ensure it is fully resourced. There is an onus on the Irish government, along with the British government, to step up to the plate with their contribution to an inclusive growth deal to tackle the longstanding regional imbalances, deprivation and economic deficiencies of the North West.”