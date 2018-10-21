Duddy issues fire hazard warning

Sinn Fein Councillor Sharon Duddy has urged people in Derry to ensure that they do not leave modern appliances on continuous charge under bed clothes or pillows.

She said: “In most homes these days’ people will have phones, laptops, iPads all on charging all the time .

“They also leave laptops that have been used for hours on top of the sofa, the end of beds overnight never thinking the heat and the potential danger for starting a fire.”

She said taking the simple precaution of unplugging devices and switching off power points at night time could save a life.

“I would urge people in the North West to listen to this warning and if charging phones, iPads, laptops to do it on a hard surface with plenty of ventilation

“If my appeal highlights the dangers and makes people change their habits and saves one life in Derry then it will have been worth it.”