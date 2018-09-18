Duddy looking forward to being part of SF growth

Sharon Duddy, who is set to be co-opted onto Derry City & Strabane District Council by Sinn Féin, has said she’s looking forward to playing her part in the growth of the party in the area.

The long-serving party activist is set to replace Councillor Colly Kelly who is stepping down for family reasons. Her co-option was proposed by Colr. Kelly on behalf of Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness Cumann in the Bogside and seconded by Danielle Flood of her local Pádraig Pearse/John Starrs Cumann in the Bishop Street/Brandywell area.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ she said: “I am very proud and humbled that the local cumainn have endorsed me for the co-option onto DC&SDC. As a long time activist I know the challenges that lie ahead in being an elected representative but I am up for the challenge.

“I want to play my part in continuing the growth of Sinn Féin in this area and in DC&SDC. I look forward to representing the people of the Moor District Electoral Area (DEA).

Ms. Duddy previously contested for one of the Northland seats on the old Derry City Council in 2005, receiving 486 first preference votes. She is the latest in a series of six co-options to the inaugural DC&SDC since it was elected in 2014.

These have included DUP Alderman Graham Warke’s replacement of Gary Middleton; Independent Colr. Warren Robinson’s replacement of Dee Quigley; SDLP Colr. Tina Gardiner’s replacement of Gerard Diver; Sinn Féin Colr. Caoimhe McKnight’s replacement of Elisha McCallion; and Sinn Féin Colr. Conchúr McCauley’s replacement of Tony Hassan.