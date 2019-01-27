Duddy: Mobilise for 2019 referendum

All Irish political, communal, civic and cultural organisations need to mobilise for this year’s referendum on extending the franchise in Presidential elections to citizens in the North.

That’s according to Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy, who said: “The upcoming referendum on extending votes in presidential elections will be a positive opportunity to affirm the Irish government’s commitment to never again to leave citizens in the north behind.”

Last year Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, said the Government would be following the Constitutional Convention’s 2013 recommendation to hold a poll on amending the Constitution to allow all Irish citizens vote in Irish presidential elections. It’s likely it will be held on the same day as scheduled local government elections in the South on May 24.

Colr. Duddy said: “It can provide Ireland and our global diaspora with a tangible and positive link to each other.

“As we mark the anniversary of An Chéad Dáil the upcoming poll announced by the Irish Government can afford Ireland the opportunity of having yet another truly national election, ensuring that all our people have an equal say in what’s an important office and expression of Irish life.”

But the Bishop Street-based representative said the referendum needed to be won.

“In 2019 it is crucially important that Irish political, community, civic and cultural organisations here and overseas are engaged and prepared for this momentous vote. There is an onus now on the Irish government to ensure they facilitate the required gathering to ensure this crucial and timely referenda will be won in the most collaborative and positive way possible.”