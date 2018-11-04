Duddy urges care as winter deepens

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has urged parents to brief their children on road safety and asked drivers to be extra careful as winter deepens over coming weeks.

“Now that we are entering the time when the rush-hour traffic in mornings and afternoons will be during the hours of darkness it’s vital that parents tell their children of school going age about the importance and rules of road safety,” she said.

“It would also be of benefit for parents to encourage their children to have a fluorescent strip on their schoolbags as most school uniforms are in dark colours and this would help make their child visible to drivers particularly on a day when it’s dull or misty.

“Drivers also have a responsibility to play their part in road safety, attention and consideration needs be given, particularly at pedestrian crossings in the city,” she said.