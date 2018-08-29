Duffy’s ‘Pride’ over Terry McCartney Award recognition

Sinn Féin’s group leader on Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Sandra Duffy, has spoken of her ‘Pride’ over being recognised with the Terry McCartney Award for Social Awareness at the Foyle Pride Ball in the City Hotel on Sunday evening.

The award, which is named in honour of the late Derry gay rights campaigner, Terry McCartney, who died suddenly in 2013 - was presented by Martin McConnellogue at the gala ball which closed the 25th annual Foyle Pride Festival at the weekend.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ after receiving the award, Colr. Duffy said: “What can I say? It was an absolute honour on Sunday night at the Pride Ball, to receive the Terry McCartney award for Social Awareness.

“I am overwhelmed and would like to thank the Foyle Pride Committee so much.

“They have once again this year done a fantastic job.”

Colr. Duffy said it was clear from the large attendances at this year’s events that the annual celebration of the local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community is growing from strength to strength in Derry.

“Saturday’s ‘Pride’ march was one of the biggest I have seen in many years in this city, which gives me great encouragement,” she said.

The Ballyarnett District Electoral Area councillor observed that despite being a fun occasion, Foyle Pride was also an opportunity to highlight the need for progress on gay rights, including, most pressingly, marriage equality in the North.

“‘Pride’ is also a wonderful platform for raising awareness and campaigning on issues faced by the LGBT communities such as the need to extend marriage equality across the whole of Ireland.”