Duffy shocked by ‘period poverty’ among teenage girls in Ireland

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy has described as shocking the revelation by Plan International that 50 per cent of teenage girls in the South are struggling to afford sanitary products.

The development organisation, which advances children’s rights and equality for girls internationally, has reported that Irish [26 counties] women and girls spend an average €132 per annum on tampons and sanitary towels.

“This is shocking but the findings don’t surprise me. Since I started to raise the #FreePeriod campaign locally I have been contacted by teachers ,youth workers and young girls who I would meet on a daily basis in my work as a councillor, all have told me how real this problem is,” said Colr. Duffy.

“Just this week I have had a very positive meeting with Derry City & Strabane District Council to discuss period poverty and what positive actions we could be taking as a council area to address this issue and support our women and girls.”

She vowed to continue to fight to make sanitary products as free and ubiquitous as soap, and end ‘period poverty.’