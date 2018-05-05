Duffy to take over Sinn Féin leadership from Fleming

Sinn Féin’s Sandra Duffy says it’s an honour to be taking over as the party’s group leader on Derry City & Strabane District Council .

Colr. Duffy, who has represented the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) since topping the poll in the area in 2014, is taking over from council veteran Paul Fleming.

She said: “I want to thank Paul for his sterling leadership over many years in being party group leader on the Council. It is a huge honour for me to take up the mantle from Paul but I am excited about taking the Sinn Féin project in Derry and Strabane forward in the years ahead.”

She said it was an exciting time to be involved with the growing Sinn Féin organisation.

“The role will bring its own challenges as we face to the future particularly with the impact of Brexit on the North West, but I am up for it. We are a forward-looking party which is committed to equality and creating a better future for all the citizens of this region.”