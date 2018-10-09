Dungiven firm is 200th to benefit from local ‘Go For It’ programme

R.S. Sandblasting in Dungiven has become the 200th business to benefit from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Go for It Programme.

To mark the milestone, the Mayor Brenda Chivers visited the premises to congratulate owner Robbie Starrett and hear how the programme has made a difference to him.

Speaking after the visit, she said: “I wish to congratulate all of the programme participants who have availed of the support on offer and turned their dream of starting a business into a reality. They play a key role in our local economy in the Causeway Coast and Glens area and in the creation of jobs for local people. I wish Robbie every success in the months and years ahead”.

The Mayor also took the opportunity to highlight that Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council had exceeded its target for the 2017/18 financial year by 48 per cent. “My congratulations and thanks go to all those involved in the delivery of Business Start support, particularly the advisors from Roe Valley Enterprises and Causeway Enterprise Agency and also the Council staff,” she said.

The ‘Go for It’ programme provides advice and support to anyone wishing to start their own business, guiding them through the process of creating a business plan.

By testing an idea, setting goals and objectives, clarifying the financial position and mapping out markets and customers, many participants feel they can see where the best opportunities lie.

Speaking on behalf of the 11 councils currently running the Go for It Programme, Eugene McGuckin said: “Some of those taking the initial step are following a long-held dream of becoming their own boss; others are turning a hobby into a viable business. Whatever the motivation, this important business start-up programme is here to provide the help, support and encouragement to get the wheels in motion for any business idea, large or small.”

Michael McQuillan Chief Executive of Enterprise NI said: “There are lots of great ideas out there and we’re full of admiration for all the individuals who are energetically pursuing the dream of starting their own business.”

Mary Gormley, Invest NI’s European and Partner Delivery Manager said: “Entrepreneurs and micro-businesses are the lifeblood of our local economy and Go for It is a valuable first step towards thousands of new businesses in Northern Ireland.”

If you have a business idea, visit www.goforitni.com to get your business started or call the team on 0800 027 0639.