Dungiven Road: full road closure planned for weekends

A £293,000 resurfacing scheme has started on the A6 Dungiven Road in Derry.

The works involve resurfacing a section of the road heading eastwards from Rossdowney Road to Altnagelvin Roundabout.

The Department for Infrastructure said that to facilitate the work, it will be necessary to implement a number of full road closures.

To minimise disruption, the closures will be in place over a number of weekends, starting tomorrow, Friday, March 9, and running from 8pm on Fridays to 6am on Mondays. Lane closures will operate outside of these periods.

A diversion via A514 Crescent Link and A1002 Limavady Road will be available.

Access for local residents and businesses will be accommodated. Road users have been advised to expect delays and allow extra time when planning any journeys.

For more information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.TrafficwatchNI.com.