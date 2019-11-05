DUP MLA Gary Middleton to run again in Foyle

DUP MLA Gary Middleon claimed credit for millions of pounds of investment in health, education and communications in Derry as he announced his 2019 General Election candidacy in Foyle on Tuesday.

Mr. Middleton said he was running on a "strong Pro Union, Pro Life and Pro Foyle" ticket and criticised the abstentionist position of the sitting Sinn Féin MP for Foyle Elisha McCallion.

He claimed the DUP had delivered millions to the Foyle constituency through its confidence-and-supply coalition with the Conservative Party in London.

He said: "Since 2017, despite having no DUP MP in Foyle, we were able to invest over £3.5million into new Multi Disciplinary Teams at our GP Practices in Londonderry and Strabane, ensuring mental health practitioners, social workers and physiotherapists are on hand to help those in need.

"Seventy-one schools in the council area benefited from over £1million in support for the extended schools project. Funding was also secured for sure start and Literacy and Numeracy projects.

"The Foyle constituency will also benefit significantly from the £150million ultra-fast broadband rollout, bringing connectivity to some of our most rural and isolated areas.

"This was all achieved through the DUP Confidence and Supply agreement and whilst the Sinn Féin MP for this constituency stood on the sidelines delivering nothing.

"She is joined by her Sinn Féin Assembly colleagues who continue to block the restoration of the Assembly at a time when people from every background are demanding action on our schools and hospitals from Stormont.

"I want to continue this record of delivery. I have served for almost a decade as an elected representative for Foyle assisting my constituents at every level with their issues."