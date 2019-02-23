DUP MP Gregory Campbell says Irish ‘backstop’ would be worst financial and political wrong-doing in 60 years

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has claimed the Irish backstop will prove the worst financial and political wrongdoing of the past 60 years if it is ever implemented by his confidence and supply partner, the British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The East Derry MP asked the Solicitor General for the UK, Robert Buckland, if he agreed with his assessment of the backstop, which is aimed at ensuring the North will have full access to the British market while continuing to enjoy the application of EU law in several areas to allow for cross-border trade in Ireland, when the UK leaves the EU.

He asked: “Will the Solicitor General tell us whether the Government have made it clear to the EU in negotiations that its insistence on the backstop will prove the most expensive financial and political wrongdoing of the past 60 years? There cannot be a hard border because of the complexity of the border on the island of Ireland.”

Mr. Buckland replied: “The hon. Gentleman, with his deep knowledge of the border, speaks absolute truth when he talks about its complexity. May I assure him that this Government are dedicated to making sure that the backstop is fully understood and that we understand the importance of making sure that this House can coalesce around a deal that will be acceptable? I think that that is now very much understood in the corridors of Brussels.”