DUP - Tory pact ‘will end in tears’ - O’Neill

Sinn Féin Vice-President Michelle O’Neill has said the DUP/Tory pact is contrary to the interests of citizens in the north of Ireland and will end in tears.

The party’s deputy leader was speaking after DUP leader Arlene Foster refused to rule out voting against the British government’s budget.

Michelle O’Neill said: “The DUP/Tory pact was never about the interests of our economy, the rights of our citizens or our peace and political process.

“Sinn Féin has always said that this arrangement will end in tears.

“Our task now is to ensure that Ireland doesn’t become collateral damage in the Tory party civil war or in the divisions that are now emerging between the DUP and Theresa May’s government.

“The DUP do not speak for the majority of people in the north in terms of Brexit and there is an onus on the Irish government and EU27 to recognise that as the negotiations reach a critical point,” she added.