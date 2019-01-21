DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds condemns weekend bomb attack in his native city

The Derry-born leader of the DUP at Westminster Nigel Dodds has described as despicable the bomb attack in his native city at the weekend.

Speaking in the House of Commons this afternoon he asked: "Can I join with the Prime Minister in her words about the despicable and reckless attack in Londonderry at the weekend carried out by republican terrorists of course who were responsible for the murders of prison officers David Black in 2012 and Adrian Ismay in March 2016?

"These people have nothing to offer anyone in Northern Ireland and are rejected right across the board," said Mr. Dodds.