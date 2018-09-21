Durkan positive after meeting with Meenan Square owner

SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan has welcomed progress on the redevelopment of the Meenan Square complex.

Mr. Durkan said he has met with the new owners of the site and has received assurances that they are “commited to working with statutory agencies and the community to maximise the benefits of its redevelopment to the Bogside and the city”.

“This site has been an eyesore and a headache for too long and I welcome this investment and the commitment to work in partnership with the Executive Office and a housing association to transform the area.

“We have the potential here to create new homes, a more vibrant location for local businesses and significant benefit to the community,” said the Foyle MLA.