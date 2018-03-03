Durkan: UCU pension strike fully justified

SDLP Foyle MLA, Mark H Durkan, has said that his party stands with the university staff currently engaged in industrial action amid a pensions dispute that could see tens of thousands of pounds wiped off their retirement.

Mr Durkan said: “The SDLP is lending our full support to university staff taking a stand and taking industrial action to protect their pension entitlements.

“It is totally unacceptable that the move by Universities UK could see tens of thousands of pounds erased from university staff when they reach retirement. Staff are right to be vocal about this situation.

“Local university management must place pressure on Universities UK to come to the negotiating table with the UCU to resolve this dispute in everyone’s interests.”