Eamon Martin going virtual for Advent

Archbishop Eamon Martin has announced a new online Advent Calendar ahead of the first Sunday of Advent this weekend.

The online Advent Calendar involves the opening of a virtual door each day during the season of Advent.

The Derry native and Primate of All Ireland said that behind each door there will be content “aimed at assisting people to pray and to reflect on how best we can put Christ to the centre of our Christmas preparations.”

This year’s Advent calendar will provide a special focus on family, as part of ongoing preparations for the hosting of the World Meeting of Families 2018 in Dublin next August.

There will be family prayers and suggestions for acts of kindness or charity that people will be encouraged to take on during the month of December.

Launching the 2017 online calendar, Archbishop Eamon Martin said: “The season of Advent marks the beginning of the Catholic year and the time of spiritual preparation for the Lord’s coming at Christmas. It is a time of waiting, conversion and hope.

“Advent offers us a perfect opportunity to reflect on the Gospel of the Family as we continue our preparations for the World Meeting of Families, 2018. Pope Francis has described the family as the first school, the nearest hospital and the best place to grow old.

“The season of Advent offers all of us a period of time out to reflect on the gifts of our families and what they offer to us in our parishes, schools and in society.

The calendar will go live on the websites www.catholicbishops.ie and www.worldmeeting2018.ie this Sunday, December 3.