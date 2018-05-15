‘Earn as You Learn’ with a NWRC Higher Level Apprenticeship

North West Regional College will host an information evening on Higher Level Apprenticeships (HLA), at their campus on Strand Road on Wednesday, May 16.

The free event is open to the public and is of particular interest to recent graduates looking to upskill, students currently completing A-Levels or local employers looking to hire the best of local talent.

NWRC offers HLA courses in Accountancy, Software Development, Engineering and Hospitality and Tourism.

HLAs offer a new pathway for learners to gain professionally recognised qualifications at Level 4 and

Level 5 whilst working in paid employment with partner employers.

Staff from the college will be available to answer any questions, as well as local employers Fujitsu,

NuPrint, Claremount Chartered Accountants, Fast Technologies and Bishop’s Gate Hotel.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Register your attendance at www.nwrc.ac.uk/events or contact Clare McLaughlin on 02871276221.