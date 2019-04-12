Easter bunny, petting farm and Easter egg hunts coming to Foyleside

The Easter Bunny will be returning to Foyleside Shopping Centre with local people getting the chance to meet, greet and have their photo taken inside his Easter Garden,

There’ll also be Easter favourites with live rabbits, Easter chicks and petting farm, face painting and balloon modelling for all the family, as well as animated rabbits in their very own Easter Garden.

The ‘eggs-tra’ special week kicks off tomorrow (Saturday April 13), with the Easter Bunny appearing between 10am and 5pm that day, as well as at various times on Sunday April 14, Easter Thursday to Easter Saturday, and Easter Monday and Tuesday.

From Saturday, April 20 there will be daily Easter Egg hunts, face painting, egg painting and an exclusive appearance from local favourites, Friendly Faces.

Fergal Rafferty, Centre Manager at Foyleside Shopping Centre said of the occasion: “Outside of Christmas, Easter is the other big time of year when we get to celebrate with families.

“We have lots of activity and planned events at Foyleside during Easter week with fun for kids of all ages, and we’re excited to build on the huge success of last year with two weekends of action packed fun for all the family!”

For more information, visit www.foyleside.co.uk