Mass in the Extraordinary Form of the Roman Rite will be celebrated on Easter Sunday in Derry, the Diocese has confirmed.

The Mass will take place this Sunday, April 1, at 2.00 pm in St Columba’s (Long Tower) Church, and is open to everyone to experience.

The Second Vatican Council, which began in October 1962, brought in the saying of Mass in vernacular languages. The Latin Tridentine Mass had been celebrated for almost 400 years up to this point.