Eastwood attacks British government for not signing off on Derry City Deal

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has attacked the British Government for not signing off on a City Deal for Derry.

He claimed that London had "little interest in growing and future-proofing the economy and business sector here".

"Nowhere needs a City Deal more than Derry. Decades of gross under investment in the area have left lasting problems in our economy that will not be easily reversed without this deal," he remarked.

"The SDLP first proposed a City Deal for Derry because it is the best way to finally deliver an expanded university at Magee and other projects that will radically improve the economic situation in Derry. This deal is the key to a thriving Derry, and a thriving Derry means more jobs for our people.

"The SDLP will continue to press the British Government for funding to be released for a City Deal for Derry.

"However, both Sinn Féin and the DUP, especially those who represent the Foyle constituency, should be mindful of the implications of having no Assembly or ministers in place in Stormont. Many aspects of the deal will need ministers at Stormont to deliver them," he added.