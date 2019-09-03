Eastwood: MPs must do everything in their power to prevent no-deal

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has called on MPs from across the House of Commons to do all in their power to prevent a no-deal Brexit that would devastate businesses and communities in Northern Ireland.

Speaking ahead of efforts by Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and a host of other MPs to wrestle control of the Brexit process from Boris Johnson today, Mr Eastwood said:

All eyes are on Westminster this week, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will play pivotal roles in shaping the future. (Photo: PAWire)

“Too many MPs are invested in the high political drama of what has been happening at Westminster. We do not live in a House of Cards world. Decisions taken this week will have a profound impact on people and communities across these islands. It’s time brass-necked rhetoric gave way to careful consideration of how to best protect the interests of those we represent.”

Mr Eastwood said that all MPs, across every party, must do everything in their power to prevent a no-deal Brexit that will “devastate businesses and communities” in Northern Ireland.

“Boris Johnson has no mandate for a no-deal exit and MPs have a responsibility to hold him to account,” he said.

“A government with a majority of one seat will make decisions at Westminster this week that will directly impact people, businesses and communities on this island.

“Whether you like it or not, there is a political battle to be fought there to defend the interests of people in Ireland. And for too long, our voices have been silenced.

“It is time for honest and courageous leadership from all parties to resist this government and resist this Brexit.”