Ebrington demolition and green space moves lauded

SDLP Councillor Martin Reilly has welcomed progress on the development of the former Ebrington PS site.

He said the approval of £75,000 by the Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee for the purchase of green space at the old school was great news for the area.

Ten thousand pounds have also been approved for professional fees to develop greenway linkages

“This is is very positive news for the local population as it allows the retention of this valuable urban based green space to be kept for sporting and community use,” he said.

Speaking regarding the long awaited demolition of the building, Councillor Reilly said: “I have also been in touch with the Education Authority this week about their plans for the demolition of the building.

“They have confirmed to me that they are continuing their efforts to have the demolition completed within this financial year.”