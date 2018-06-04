EC peace funding chief invited to visit Derry

The woman responsible for the allocation of peace and interregional funding to the North has been invited to Derry by the Mayor, Maoilíosa McHugh.

Councillor McHugh issued the invitation to the European Commissioner for Regional Policy, Ms. Corina Crețu, as one of his last acts as first citizen.

He said: “I am very pleased that the EU Commission has proposed to continue with Peace and Cohesion funding after Brexit.

“These funds have brought fantastic benefits to the city and region and have made a very valuable contribution to the Peace Process.

“It is therefore appropriate that the European Commissioner for Regional Policy avails of this opportunity to come to the city and district and meet our local MPs and elected representatives to discuss how future applications can benefit the area and to visit some of the projects that have benefited from the funding.

“I look forward to hearing back from Commissioner Crețu in the coming weeks with regard to the invitation,” he added.

Ms. Crețu currently occupies the position formerly held by Europe’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier during the Prodi Commission of 1999 to 2004. Hundreds of millions of pounds in peace and regional funding have been distributed across the North West through the office.