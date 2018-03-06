Eddie Fullerton Dam ‘should always be given the right name’

Irish Water have “reassured” a Donegal Senator they will refer to the Eddie Fullerton Dam by its official name going forward, after they previously called it the ‘Pollan Dam.’

Senator Padraig MacLochlainn said he will “not tolerate” the dam being called anything but its official name due to its connection to and the legacy of Eddie Fullerton, who was murdered at his Buncrana home on May 25, 1991.

Up until this week, Irish Water had been referring to the structure as the ‘Pollan Dam’ in updates and Press releases. Senator MacLochlainn contacted them and said they informed him they will not do so going forward.

Senator MacLochlainn said while he does not mind local people referring to structure as the ‘Pollan Dam,’ he insisted that “officialdom” needs to take note of its correct name.

He said: “A while back, I spotted that Irish Water kept calling the Eddie Fullerton Dam - its official name - the Pollan Dam. I sent them an email, pointing out how it had been officially called the Eddie Fullerton Dam long before they took over.

“Councillor Jack Murray submitted a motion to Council a number of years ago, asking that to be the official name. It had previously been referred to as the Fullerton Pollan Dam, but people kept dropping the Fullerton in it and we got tired of it. So, Colr. Murray’s motion was supported and it was agreed it should be called the Eddie Fullerton Dam.”

Senator MacLochlainn pointed out how the late Councillor Fullerton was instrumental in ensuring the dam was brought to fruition and found it had been given the go ahead on the day he was murdered.

He said: “I have no issue with a local person calling it the Pollan Dam, as that’s where it is, but not ‘officialdom.’ When Eddie Fullerton raised the issue of the dam he would have been laughed out of the room.

“Local farmers understood the flow of the water there and Eddie stuck with it. And, of course, it is immortalised in Martin McGuinness’ poem, ‘ Fullerton’s Dam.’”

Senator MacLochlainn added: “Eddie had huge respect locally.

“He was loved and respected even by people who didn’t vote for the party. That’s his dam, his vision and it should always be given the right name. I’m not going to tolerate it being called anything else. Irish Water has reassured me they’ll call it by its official name from now on and I’ll ensure that’s the case.”