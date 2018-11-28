Eddie Meenan murder investigation: Teenage boy arrested this evening

A sixth person - a 17-year-old boy - has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Eddie Meenan.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team arrested the teen on Wednesday evening on suspicion of murder.



A 35-year-old woman arrested earlier this week has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A 51-year-old man arrested following 52-year-old Mr. Meenan's death at the weekend was also bailed pending further enquiries earlier in the week.

Three men aged 19, 26 and 31 remain in police custody.