Eden Project to connect locals with nature and each other at community event in Derry

Local partners are working with the eco-charity on the upcoming event, which invites community-minded people to connect with each other and nature. The interactive afternoon forms part of Eden’s flagship Big Lunch campaign, all about encouraging people to share friendship, food and fun where they live. This year, organisers are calling on the nation to make 1-2 June the greenest Big Lunch yet, with resources and tips for planet-friendly cooking and activities on offer.

As well as offering opportunities to network and share ideas, Derry’s event will shine a light on impactful projects already making a difference locally and provide practical workshops and plenty of creative ideas for injecting community spirit where you live.

The free event will take place at the Conservation Volunteers Building in Brooke Park, a much-loved green space in Derry providing valuable opportunities for people to enjoy walks and views over the city. Guests will have the opportunity to hear from a guest speaker at Conservation Volunteers NI, who will be sharing more about the Acorn Farm project, which is helping over 250 families in Northern Ireland adopt the principles of food production in their own homes in a bid to build a local food movement and change the food system.

Joining them will be North West Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support, a parent-led lobbying group sharing more about how they promote wellbeing in the community through collaboration and increasing support for families.

Also on the agenda will be two interactive activities – a herbal and medicinal tea workshop, and a creative session run by Eden Project Communities inviting attendees to create their own visions for a sustainable future.

Topping off the day is a very special mini Big Lunch, where attendees are invited to share locally sourced food and get to know each other better.

Lisa Patridge, Community Network Developer at Eden Project Communities, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our passion for community connection to Derry. With some wonderful projects already in place, we hope more local people will be inspired to chat to their neighbours, volunteer where they live or embark on their own community activity. Whether you have a burning idea for a project, or you fancy organising a Big Lunch on your street and seeing what comes from it, we hope all our guests leave feel motivated to make a difference in their neighbourhood!”

The inspiring afternoon is part of a series of nationwide community-focused events stretching across all four corners of the UK, from Argyll in Scotland to Birmingham, Rhyl, Camden, Hastings and Portadown, Northern Ireland, with many more stops along the way! Aiming to showcase simple and fun ways to bring people together, the roadshow hopes to encourage more people to become changemakers, with an exciting opportunity for people UK wide to come together and get something positive started in their communities on The Big Lunch weekend on 1 and 2 June.

The Big Lunch is the annual nationwide celebration for neighbours and communities, with millions taking part each year. Organisers at the Eden Project say it’s the ideal way to boost community connection and kick-start exciting new local projects. In fact, impact research from 2023 highlights that 75% of people who took part said they felt a stronger sense of community spirit, with 71% agreeing that The Big Lunch encouraged people to plan improvements in the community.

It’s an idea from the Eden Project made possible by The National Lottery. Since 2010, The Big Lunch has been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.

Places are limited and booking is required. To book your place visit:https://events.more-human.co.uk/event/growing-local-community-connections-in-derry-city--strabane--with-eden-project-communities-events