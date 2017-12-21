Limavady pupils honoured for full attendance

Six Limavady Grammar pupils and two Limavady High School pupils were among 45 stdents honoured for achieving full attendance through either 12 or 14 years at a special event in Belfast.

Chair of the Education Authority Sharon O’Connor, presented certificates to recognise completion of a perfect attendance record from primary through to secondary school.

“It gives me great pleasure to acknowledge the accomplishments of the young people here today who have achieved full attendance at school,” the former Derry City Council chief said.

“They have never missed a day off school in 12 or 14 years. That is remarkable and should be celebrated.”

The Limavady Grammar pupils are David Brown, Ashley Callaghan, Emma Clarke, Lewis Clarke, Hannah Connell and Natalie Smyth while the Limavady High pupils are Killain Frew and Chloe McCarron.

“It is important not just to support those pupils who need it, but to acknowledge those pupils who have, through their own efforts and the support of their families, have never missed a day of school,” Ms O’Connor added.

“Establishing good attendance habits from primary school will help build good habits for later life.

“Good attendance shows potential employers that you are reliable. So be assured that the commitment and dedication you have shown will pay off.”

EA Board Member and Chair of the CYPS Committee, Mrs Pat Carville OBE, also commended the young people.

“While the personal motivation and positive endeavour of every young person here has to be recognised, I have no doubt that the parents, carers and extended family have had a momentous

role to play in realising their hopes and dreams. May I congratulate them also.”

In her closing remarks, Mrs Carville emphasised the benefits associated with pupils who attend school regularly; “One of the most powerful ways we can prepare our children for success, both in school and in life is by encouraging regular school attendance. When we make school attendance a priority, we help young people achieve better grades, develop healthy life and social habits, maintain friendships and relationships in later life, and have a better chance of progressing from school to college and university.”

Guests were treated to soloist performances from talented pupils Emma Kirkwood Year 14 who played ‘Forcing the Pace’ on the piano and Courtney Sloan Year 10 who sang ‘Somewhere over the Rainbow’. Music Teacher and Harpist Miss Donna McLaughlin performed a number of Christmas airs, a perfect way to spread the Christmas joy.