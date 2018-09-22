Official opening of NWRC Coffee shop

A brand new coffee shop which also doubles up as a teaching space for Barista training, has officially opened at NWRC.

Barista @ The Clipper, based at the College’s Northland Building is a speciality coffee shop, complementing NWRC’s state of the art eating establishments which include the Flying Clipper Brasserie, the Tower Building Canteen, and fine dining Flying Clipper Restaurant.

The new coffee shop was officially opened this week by general manager of Primrose restaurant Shelley McLaughlin, who recently completed her Level 2 City and Guilds in Barista Skills at the college. Kathleen McCaul, Head of Department for Hospitality and Catering at NWRC, said: “Staff from our Department for Hospitality and Catering are delighted to see the official opening of the new coffee shop, which will also provide expert training in Barista coffee making. With our City and Guilds Level 2 NWRC is now an expert training centre in creating handcrafted beverages, understanding coffee and perfecting the techniques required by a modern Barista.”