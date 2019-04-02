Fees for private school tuition in Northern Ireland can cost as much as 26,160 pounds

Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in NI

A breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in Northern Ireland

Rockport School in County Down is the most expensive independent school to attend in Northern Ireland with a year's tuition for a pupil costing up to £15,810 per-annum and a boarder's tuition coming in at £26,160 per-annum.

Day fees: 6,540 - 15,810 | Boarder fees: 21,450 - 26,160

1. Rockport School

Day fees: 6,540 - 15,810 | Boarder fees: 21,450 - 26,160
Rockport School
other
Buy a Photo
Day fees: 70 - 150 | Boarder fees: 7,950 - 19,050

2. Royal School, Dungannon

Day fees: 70 - 150 | Boarder fees: 7,950 - 19,050
Wikimedia / Royal School, Dungannon
other
Buy a Photo
Day fees: 4,825 - 7,550 | Boarder fees: 11,100 - 18,650

3. Victoria College Belfast

Day fees: 4,825 - 7,550 | Boarder fees: 11,100 - 18,650
Victoria College Belfast
other
Buy a Photo
Day fees: 2,789 | Boarder fees: 14,745

4. Campbell College Senior School

Day fees: 2,789 | Boarder fees: 14,745
Campbell College
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4