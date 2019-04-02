Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in NI

Rockport School in County Down is the most expensive independent school to attend in Northern Ireland with a year's tuition for a pupil costing up to £15,810 per-annum and a boarder's tuition coming in at £26,160 per-annum.
A breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in Northern Ireland
