Private school fees: how much does it cost to send your child to an independent school in NI

A breakdown of day and boarding fees for independent schools in Northern Ireland

Rockport School in County Down is the most expensive independent school to attend in Northern Ireland with a year's tuition for a pupil costing up to £15,810 per-annum and a boarder's tuition coming in at £26,160 per-annum.

1. Rockport School Day fees: 6,540 - 15,810 | Boarder fees: 21,450 - 26,160 Rockport School other Buy a Photo

2. Royal School, Dungannon Day fees: 70 - 150 | Boarder fees: 7,950 - 19,050 Wikimedia / Royal School, Dungannon other Buy a Photo

3. Victoria College Belfast Day fees: 4,825 - 7,550 | Boarder fees: 11,100 - 18,650 Victoria College Belfast other Buy a Photo

4. Campbell College Senior School Day fees: 2,789 | Boarder fees: 14,745 Campbell College other Buy a Photo

View more