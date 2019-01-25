Queen’s back NW medical school - MP

Queen’s University have given their backing to the development of a medical school in the North West, according to Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion.

The Foyle MP met with the President and Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University yesterday to discuss plans for a medical school and the continued expansion of Magee in Derry.

Mrs McCallion said she discussed a range of issues relating to universities in her meeting with Professor Ian Greer.

“In recent months we have had the development of a positive working relationship between Ulster University and Queen’s. As a party, we want to see this relationship develop, not only for the benefit of students but for our economy as a whole.”

She said that during the meeting, Professor Greer “confirmed Queen’s University’s absolute support for the development of the medical school based in the north west and for the overall expansion of the Magee campus and pledged to work to support that development in any way possible.

“We also discussed the need for investment in skills at all levels across the island and the need for an innovative approach to deliver this.”

The MP said she was pleased with this approach from both universities.

“I believe it will assist the expansion of Magee, which is my absolute priority and I will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the complete expansion of the Magee campus is delivered.”

It had been hoped the medical school in Magee would open this year and the curriculum was agreed.

However, it was confirmed by the Department of Health last November that any decision on funding for the Medical School can only be made by ministers.