Ryan takes home silver at comp

Local Apprentice Ryan Carlyle has won a Silver Medal after competing at the 2018 Worldskills UK skills show in Birmingham.

Ryan, who is an Apprentice in Dry Lining at NWRC, working with international company Errigal Contracts, was previously awarded the Gold Cup in Plastering and Dry Lining at the annual Skillbuild Northern Ireland Finals, which were hosted at the college’s Greystone Campus earlier this year.

The 25 years-old competed at the UK finals held at the NEC in Birmingham, which saw more than 500 competitors go head to head in a range of competitions ranging from Hairdressing to Plumbing.

David McCay, NWRC Lecturer, who delivers the Dry Lining classes at the NWRC’s Limavady campus congratulated Ryan on his Silver medal. “Once again Ryan has proved that he is among the finest young trainees in the country. NWRC has a rich history of achieving success in Skills competitions which give our students the opportunity to not only showcase their work on a world stage, but also test their performance under the pressure of time and in a competition environment.

“To come away with a Silver Medal is nothing short of spectacular and we are all extremely proud of him. Ryan’s success demonstrates the benefits of Apprenticeships and Skills training, and how our students can compete at World Level as well as managing the demands of employment in a busy and exciting global industry,” he said.

Terry McDermott, Site Manager with Errigal and Skillbuild Tutor with Errigal Apprentices said: “On behalf of everyone at Errigal I would like to congratulate Ryan on his Silver Medal. Ryan was part of a group of students who were the first to take up a place in a new Dry Lining apprentice programme offered jointly by NWRC and Errigal Contracts, which allows participants to earn top apprenticeship wages while learning in college. This apprenticeship is a fantastic opportunity for young people to learn their trade in Dry Lining and gain a qualification”