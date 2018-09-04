Young people ‘Get Started with Music’

A group of young people, who are not in education, training or full-time employment, have received a music qualification after completing a course with the Princes Trust.

The ‘Get Started with Music’ programme, run by the Prince’s Trust in partnership with the Nerve Centre and Stendhal Festival, was completed by eight local 16 to 24-year-olds. The five day course ran last month and allowed the young people to participate in songwriting workshops, rehearsal strategies, band practice, writing lyrics, intro to recording, track development and stage presence.

The course culminated with a very special perfomance by the young people at the Stendhal Festival in Limavady.

On completion of the programme the participants achieved an OCN Level 1, which is the equivalent to a GCSE.

They will also be supported by the Prince’s Trust for a further three months after end of the music programme.

Three in four young people who complete programmes with the Prince’s Trust move into employment, education or further training.

A ‘Get Started with’ programme is run every two months by the Prince’s Trust in Derry.

Themes range from music, to sport, technology, radio, hairdressing and barbering and many more.

The next Get Started with programme in the city is on the theme of fashion, in conjunction with The Fashion and Design Hub, and will take place from October 8-12.

Local musicians who took part in the Get Started with Music course have encouraged others to sign up for similar courses.

Philip Steele, a 19-years-old musician, completed the course last year and enjoyed it so much he did it a second time.

“It was a completely original experience for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it to the extent that I attended it again this year. It’s perfect for anyone already in music, or just starting out.

“In just five days, it places you with other, like-minded musicians with the goal of writing an original song. The tutors are extremely helpful in breaking down the essentials of songwriting, and you get first-hand experience recording your song in a studio and performing live on a stage with your band.

He added: “It’s a five day experience filled with learning and pure fun! The Prince’s Trust staff are always around and provide excellent support for everyone during the week and after it’s all over. I’d couldn’t recommend this course more highly.”

Jack Mellon said: “The course enabled me to meet new friends, open new doors in the music industry and gain a qualification. It would boost anyone’s confidence.”

For more details contact Katie Taggart on 07483306237, email Katie.taggart@princes-trust.org.uk or visit The Prince’s Trust Northern Ireland’s Facebook page.